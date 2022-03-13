This Italian Region Will Pay You £1,670 To Have Your Wedding There

It's no secret that getting married can be eye-wateringly expensive. According to one survey, the average cost of a UK wedding in 2021 was £17,300. This is up from £9,100 in 2020, when the pandemic meant that many couples had to scale back their plans.
With this in mind, it's definitely interesting to hear that Lazio, a region of central Italy, is offering couples €2,000 to hold their wedding there. The scheme is open to Italian citizens and international visitors alike, provided they hold their wedding in Lazio before the end of this year.
The region has set aside €10 million (£8.3 million) for the "Lazio in Love" scheme, which is available on a first come, first served basis until the fund runs dry. Couples can submit receipts for up to five wedding services provided by Lazio-based businesses, including the venue, wedding dress, catering and flowers, and will receive a €2,000 refund if they are successful.
The local government has launched the scheme to boost interest in the region after the pandemic caused a significant drop in the number of weddings been held there.
"The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis," Lazio's president Nicola Zingaretti told The Guardian.
"We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage."
Lazio is Italy's second most populated region and includes the country's capital city, Rome, which is around 2h 30mins from the UK by plane. You can find out more about the "Lazio in Love" scheme on the dedicated website.