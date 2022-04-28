“Coming into this role, it was all about representation. I took on this opportunity knowing that I could hopefully be a role model for other Black women and other women of color that want to enter this extremely lucrative industry. When I first entered real estate in 2017, I was looking for mentors in the luxury sector, for somebody that I could be like, I want to accomplish this, let me see how you made it happen, but there was no one. So I had to be my own role model; in my first year of working in real estate, I was hustling and was able to produce just under $10 million in sales. After taking a pause to have my son, I went back into real estate. I actually would take my baby to my open houses and be there with my baby on my back selling a three to four million-dollar property. I didn’t want to compromise my mothering experience for the professional experience and vice versa because it seemed hard — I wanted to try to do it all. I think that, ultimately, that’s my overarching message: don’t limit yourself or put yourself in a box because you’re scared. Greatness lives on the other side of our fears.”