For staples that get their fair share of daily wear, our intimates are often left out of the fashion conversation. When we're talking about underwear and bras (for those who wear them regularly), we're talking about garments that are snug with our private parts — and don't your parts deserve the very best?
Reaching for the same old trusty knickers can become an act of habit, and while you don't need to replace them that regularly for hygiene reasons, there's nothing like the feeling of donning a new pair of undies.
Ahead, we've handpicked some of the very best Australian lingerie brands that know what they're doing in the underwear department. Lingerie looks different for everyone; don't worry, frills, pastels, lace and leather are all welcome here.
Hopeless Lingerie
For the hopeless romantic in all of us, Hopeless Lingerie creates made-to-order pieces ethically in Melbourne (with the option of custom sizing). Since 2008, the sister duo behind the brand has cultivated an inclusive, sexy, and daring destination for powerful people.
Underwear For Humanity
Underwear For Humanity is on a mission like no other lingerie brand: this social enterprise prioritises sustainability and humanity. Garment workers are paid well above a living wage, 10 cents from every purchase is donated to Pay the Rent, and the brand partners with the National Homeless Collective to donate a pair of underwear with each purchase for those in need. Underwear For Humanity is also climate positive, Peta-approved vegan, and has a sling of other certifications covering its material use.
Boody
Organic bamboo is at the core of what Boody is about. It's breathable, antibacterial, thermoregulatory and soft, making its everyday basics a comfortable choice. Boody also invests in low-impact distribution methods and processes, making the feel-good purchase even sweeter.
Kat The Label
Delicate, sensual and flirty, Kat The Label is a Byron Bay-born brand that's committed to making its clientele feel beautiful. Originating in 2015, it has now garnered a cult-like following with thousands fawning over its detailed and lace pieces. Its garment workers are paid a living wage and much of its fabric is deadstock.
Forever And A Day
Femininity is something to be embraced, according to Forever And A Day. The Melbourne-based boutique stocks a range of lingerie options, from floral and frilly matching sets, to timeless black pieces.
Sexiaz
A couple of Melbourne sisters and their mum have created Sexiaz, a made-to-order service currently operating entirely on Instagram. In a pick-your-own-adventure spirit, customers can fully customise their sets with different cuts, colours, fabrics and add-ons (like extra straps or ruching details).
Lé Buns
Female founded and based in Melbourne, Lé Buns is proving that comfort and sustainability work together harmoniously. Its underwear is made from organic cotton and uses natural dyes, which is kinder for the planet and for your skin.
Chouchou Intimates
Striking the perfect balance between comfortable everyday wear and date night attire, Chouchou Intimates is an Aussie brand that plays with feminine, rebellious and vintage glamour. The Sydney-based brand creates everything from polka-dot mesh underwear to satin knickers that can be personalised.
Eco Intimates
For over 13 years, Eco Intimates has been on a mission to create long-lasting and beautiful intimates. Ranging from soft cup bras and bralettes, to lace and silk underwear, Eco Intimates specialises in dainty and sweet lingerie.
Hara The Label
Hara The Label is the creator of Instagram's most beloved dreamy bamboo underwear sets. Its soft pieces are made with natural plant-based dyes and are made right here in Australia too. Hara's selection of unpadded bras and undies come in a variety of heavenly hues, sure to brighten up your wardrobe.
Souzy
With a name derived from the French word for undergarment (sousvêtements), Souszy is home to over 20 intimate brands, as well as its own comfortable lace g-strings. Its wide range of labels caters to all styles and all occasions; from the everyday to special moments and everything in between.
Aimee-Cherie Intimates
From the west coast of Australia in 2013 to the present day in Melbourne, Aimee-Cherie Intimates specialises in wireless, sustainable everyday lingerie. Using a made-to-order model, it's able to minimise wastage and ensure there's no leftover stock.
Intimo Lingerie
Known for its superb fit and comfort, Intimo Lingerie is a fan favourite. Choices are in abundance — it produces almost every bra under the sun, from everyday and sport, to camis and push up.
Saturday The Label
Cheeky, fun and playful, Saturday The Label has been shaking up the lingerie space since 2018. A focus on fun and quirky designs doesn't stinge on comfort or affordability either. Underwire bras, soft-cup bralettes, g-strings, briefs and bodysuits are all on show for this local label.
Bimby + Roy
You might've seen this sister-owned brand's signature floral print before — Bimby + Roy creates intimates you can take from the bed to the ocean and back home. Manufactured in the Fiji islands in the first solar-powered facility in the region, the pieces are as cute as they are carefully made.
House of Blyss
17-year-old Alyssa Schneider created House Of Blyss from her Melbourne home. These made-to-order pure silk garments are comfortable, affordable, and come in six colourways.
NICO
For almost a decade, NICO has been a powerhouse Australian label, known for its practical, minimalist and understated pieces. Its intimates range is no exception. A combination of organic cotton, modal, and natural dyes make NICO's underwear a comfortable everyday choice.
Rose & Bare
Catering to a wide variety of skin tones, Rose & Bare hopes to match its wearers with the perfect 'nude' underwear set. Coming in five shades, Rose & Bare has bras and knickers that don't compromise on comfort.
Jackfruit The Label
Handmade and hand-dyed, Jackfruit The Label is big on small production and slow practices. Its bamboo and organic cotton underwear is comfortable, long-lasting, and it's accredited by Ethical Clothing Australia. Jackfruit's made-to-order model means it can cater to custom sizing, above its standard sizes 6 - 26.
Miyako
Dreamt out of Bryon Bay, Miyako effortlessly combines vintage femininity with classic silhouettes. Think lace trims, ribbed crop tops, and floral details. Its latest collection has been produced with GOTS certified organic cotton too.
Meg Alexandra
Meg Alexandra is an independent and bespoke intimates label that celebrates slow fashion — just ask its founder. The person behind the eponymous brand designs all garments, makes the patterns, samples designs, produces and dispatches all orders from Sydney.
Shadie
This small Black-owned Australian business was birthed out of a frustration at the lack of inclusive 'nude' underwear available on our shores. To fill the void, Shadie caters to five skin tones, and is available in sizes 6-22. Garment workers are paid a living wage and pieces are made from modal which is a semi-synthetic fabric made from beech tree pulp.
Nüneoni
Vegan luxury intimates are what Nüneoni is all about. Black mesh, harnesses and frilly lace are all on offer in this freshly launched Aussie online boutique.
