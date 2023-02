Sexiaz is also a brand favourite of Refinery29's Street View series, with their ruched crops papped in Parramatta and Rozelle in Sydney, and of course in Fitzroy, Melbourne . "It’s almost surreal seeing them everywhere and it’s so heartwarming... I get butterflies for real," shares Arielle. "I am always thinking, 'Wow, we really do clothe every single hot person in town'. That’s wild." Kallista adds that it never gets old to spot a wild Sexiaz number on the streets, describing it as the best feeling ever. "It’s really nice to see mum’s work be embraced by so many local angels... roses roses roses," she says. "Not to mention, they are so recognisable because they look so good and the confidence people wear them with!"