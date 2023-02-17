"Our customers can be super creative and get an absurd, chaotic, wild colourway that no one else has if they want, or they can tweak little bits here and there. What you end up with is a piece that's completely individual to them and even more significant, so hopefully they can keep it forever," they say. On their "How To" guide, they encourage people to check out what style and colours (there are over 30 to choose from) speak to them most, before arranging the rest over DMs.