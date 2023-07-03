ADVERTISEMENT
There's been a quiet shift in the world of accessories over the past few years. No longer a choice between high street and high end, a new generation of brands is offering mid-range price points and directional design.
Think of Staud's cult bucket bags and Cult Gaia's homespun architectural aesthetics, both examples of accessories that look as great on Instagram as they do on your arm. With cool and contemporary flair, they have the lasting impact of a bag at a much higher price point.
Championed by the most fashion-forward, several labels crop up again and again, both at fashion month and on the 'gram. Ahead, we've rounded up the best of the brands we're investing in, from a mother-and-daughter set-up in the Philippines to LA's most cult name.
Click through to find our favourite bag brands without the designer price tag.
