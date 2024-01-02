At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
From ruling the #styleinspo reblog scene on Tumblr as a teenager to her star-making turn as Kat on Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira has long embodied cool-girl style. Her strong sense of personal style and steadfast refusal to be pigeonholed into safe, boring clothing made her a fashion icon for the plus community, too; Ferreira has inspired countless women, including me, to express themselves with style at any size. So when I learned of the Barbie Ferreira x Levi’s collaboration, I was immediately intrigued.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When working on the collection with the denim brand, Ferreira says that a more inclusive size range was a priority for her. “I wanted to make sure as many people could get it as possible,” she tells Refinery29. “Levi’s was on the same page, and we spent a lot of time with fit models trying to find the best way to go about it.” The resulting collection goes from sizes xs up to 3xl and includes the type of edgier styles often missing from plus-size collections: a lace-up corset, an acid green pleated skirt, a sheer top, etc. Evidently, the demand for these styles and size ranges is clear, as many sizes are already sold out within Australia.
“A lot of what inspired me was based in dark, campy, cult classic movies,” says Ferreira. “It’s somewhere in The Craft, Twin Peaks world, mixed with a more modern flair. I wanted to capture something dark and gloomy.”
Meanwhile, I wanted to try it all on.
Levi's x Barbie Ferreira Review
As someone who already loves Levi’s and wears the brand's 501s and Wedgie jeans regularly, I had a solid base for sizing reference. While I go between a size 18 and 20 (or 2x) in most brands, in Levi’s, I typically wear a size 20 in denim (with the occasional exception of wearing an 18 for stretchier styles like its High Rise Flares). As soon as I received the package, I was excited by the quality. Levi’s is known for their denim weight and durability, and the Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira collab is no exception.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The first item I gravitated to in the collection were the ’90s 501s jeans with a distinct grunge-goth vibe, in both the cut and the abstract bunny sketch (a Ferreira favourite) rendered in a bleach spatter effect. In terms of fit, this pair feels noticeably tighter than my other 501s. This might be because this zero-stretch style needs a breaking-in period (something I’ve found with other non-stretch Levi’s as well), but even after a few wears to try to loosen them up, I would not describe this pair as a “loose fit.” I’ve since been able to wear them out and will continue to do so in shorter spurts until they mould to my body because this style is just too good to pass up. But if, like me, you have a belly at all, I’d recommend sizing up if you don’t want to deal with the breaking-in process.
I styled the 501s with an abstract-print mesh top. I really like the colourway — there is something very fun and unexpected about acid green and blood red together — and the Craft-like thumbholes and lettuce edges. I found this one to be true to size in a 2xl.
The matching black denim corset top was also a success. The smocked back and fully adjustable lace-up front will work for a variety of body types. I got this top in a size 2xl and, some bust tightness aside, found it to be true to size. This one will be in regular rotation in my wardrobe. The acid green denim pleated skirt was another piece that I was excited to try, but I found this one to run smaller. I can wear it, but I have to pull it high to my natural waist to close it, so the hemline lands mid-thigh, rather than above-the-knee as shown on the models. I’d recommend sizing up on this one if possible.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The long-line denim Dress Coat, on the other hand, is sized very generously. It is meant to be oversized, but I want to be clear: Even if you are sizing up in the other items, you do not need to do so for this one! Ferreira says that the jacket is her personal favourite from the collection: “[I]t’s perfect for anyone. It’s baggy and distressed in the best way.” Between the denim weight and the faded black denim, I have to agree. It’s like the ultimate vintage find, but in sizing that would fit up to a 4x (something all too rare with actual vintage, as any experienced plus thrifter can confirm).
I topped this look off with the denim bucket hat. Do I think it's fun and cute? Yes. Did I feel like a yassified Paddington Bear when I put it on? Also yes. This piece isn’t for me, but if you are a hat person, I recommend it.
I was also very excited about the lace-up flare jeans, but unfortunately, this style runs small and did not fit me. I tried loosening up the corset lacing on the sides, but even then I couldn’t even get this pair pulled up all the way. This item sold out right away on the Levi’s website, so I can’t exchange it for a size (or two) up like I’d like to.
All in all, Levi's x Barbie Ferreira stays true to Ferreira’s style and offers options not often found in plus collections. I also appreciate that this collab works as a complete capsule: All of the items can be worn with any of the other pieces for a cohesive outfit. The layering potential is there, too: For example, I will be wearing the corset over the mesh top as a vest. I do wish the size range was a little broader so more plus-size people could shop it, but hopefully, this is the first Levi’s x Barbie Ferreira collab of many.