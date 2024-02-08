7 Women Designers The Fashion Girlies Are Into For 2024

Like Bode, Rose, who has collaborated with brands like Nike and Clarks, is one of menswear’s most exciting names, captivating even women. “The thing about menswear is that while I can appreciate it, it is never really my focus when fashion week occurs,” says Sumbu. “But the way Martine Rose makes menswear made me pay attention.” She points to Rose’s fall/winter 2024 collection, which played with oversized, asymmetric proportions, as a good example of the designer’s genius. “I truly believe, especially with the drought of female fashion designers within luxury houses, that she will be leading the creative direction for one of them soon,” says Sumbu.