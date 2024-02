7 Women Designers The Fashion Girlies Are Into For 2024

Lived experiences are perhaps the best informants when it comes to designing womenswear. Figures like Rei Kawakubo , Vivienne Westwood, Phoebe Philo, Diane von Furstenberg, and Carolina Herrera established a path for themselves in a male-dominated industry by speaking directly to women in a way that felt more like peer-to-peer conversations rather than a genius-muse trope. And their success — both financial and artistic — is a testament to what fashion could be if only it did the obvious move: let women design for themselves. “I do hold hope that, as women and non-binary folks take up the helm of the fashion industry of the future, they’re able to use the strengths they've demonstrated as stewards of sustainability and education to make the industry an overall better palace,” says Stochl.