Most Online Retailers Lack First Nations Designs — This New Program Aims To Change That

I am overjoyed and proud to know that Liandra Swim made another historical moment at Australian Fashion Week. She has come a long way and is leading our First Nation fashion designers in the swimwear space. In 2021, FNFD also made a historical moment to have an all-First Nations designer show, which I was a part of. You will see more First Nations designers come through this space than ever before. We are not just a trend of this era, we are here to stay!