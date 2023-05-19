Caroline Reznik Brings Metals, Music & Main Character Energy To AAFW 2023

While Reznik may no longer be a dancer, it's clear the art of dance and design continue to inform each other through her work. "For me, [dance is] becoming more of a grounded foundation of what I can bring to my work, and [I] intertwine that into what I know about movement and about the body. It's finding a synergy within my work, whether it be from a macro perspective and bringing it back to that micro perspective — combining the personal and the global is something that gives me a lot of drive. It's about marrying what I know about movement and performance and expressing that through an art form, which is fashion."