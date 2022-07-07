15 Australian Jewellery Brands To Bookmark & Shop

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Nothing finishes off an outfit quite like the perfect piece of jewellery. The only problem you might face when selecting said jewellery is that there are so many options out there. Our solution: supporting your local. There are so many beautifully crafted Australian jewellery brands available to shop at our fingers tips.
Whether you're in the market for a pair of bold, statement earrings or a dainty ring stack, you can find it in our curated edit of 15 of the best Australian jewellery brands and designers.
Advertisement
The Best Australian Jewellery Brands and Designers
Established in Sydney in 2016, Saint Valentine Jewellery handcrafts high-quality, timeless gold, silver and pearl necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets.
One of the things we love most about SV (aside from the designs) is that it aims to make a lot of its pieces locally and in harmony with the environment by implementing sustainable practices like metal recycling, minimal impact packaging and ethical production.
Each collection focuses on affordable staple jewellery pieces that pair perfectly with your wardrobe.
It's probably rare to find a Sydney or Melbourne local that isn't wearing a piece from the Australian Jewellery label Sarah & Sebastian.
Drawing inspiration from architecture and art, each item is created locally in Australia with only a small selection of products handcrafted overseas.
Alongside its ready-to-wear collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, S&S also design a bespoke selection of engagement rings and wedding bands.
You probably already know the Australian Jewellery Brand By Charlotte because of its iconic Lotus necklace.
The brand offers a selection of beautifully crafted sterling silver, vermeil and 14k gold necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets. Each of these pieces usually features signature motifs or precious gemstones.
Advertisement
Each By Charlotte piece is intentionally inscribed with uplifting affirmations to inspire the wearer. The Aussie label aspires to be a destination for mindful jewellery that tells the stories of love, friendship and cherished moments.
We think it's safe to say that you're probably already obsessed with the local label Lucy Folk. But did you know that the brand offers a bespoke jewellery service?
Yep, as well as offering ready-to-wear pieces, Lucy Folk also allows customers to design one-off heirloom pieces of hand-crafted jewellery.
One of our favourite parts about Lucy Folk's pieces is their uniqueness. Each design strays from the delicate and dainty styles of jewellery that more traditional brands stick to and goes for bold, statement pieces.
Each Babyanything piece is personally designed by its founder Lucie and is inspired by her unique vision for the world.
Babyanything's designs encourage the wearer to remember how special they are and gain strength from the sentiment imbued in each piece of jewellery.
As well as selling ready-to-wear necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and anklets, Babyanything also creates bespoke pieces for customers.
Advertisement
Inspired by cultural antiquities, art, and design, Temple of the Sun is a Byron Bay-based jewellery brand that sells unique designs.
Features a range of hand-crafted gold, silver and mixed beaded necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Each piece is created by highly skilled artisans who use the ancient lost wax method and other techniques to transform recycled and ethical sterling silver, 18K gold vermeil and precious gemstones into must-have pieces.
Inspired by relics and family heirlooms, Australian Jewellery Brand Reliqulia aims to design pieces that you might borrow from your mother's or grandmother's overflowing jewellery box.
But it's more likely that you know Reliqulia for its famous star sign necklaces that made them a jewellery box staple a few years ago.
Since then, the brand has released collection after collection of best-selling necklaces, earrings, bracelets, anklets and rings.
Founded in 2012, Australian jewellery brand Amber Sceats has been worn by everyone from Rosie Huntington Whitley to Jen Ceballos.
Offering a range of gold, silver and pearl necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings, you're bound to find something for every occasion.
Advertisement
If your jewellery box is missing pearls, Amber Sceats is where you'll find the perfect string of them.
If you're looking for a piece of jewellery that's a little more bespoke, look no further than Sydney-based brand Natalie Marie Jewellery.
Each NMJ piece is made to order with a focus and commitment to sustainability and using high-quality materials. As well as custom pieces, NMJ also offers three ready-to-wear transeasonal collections each year.
NMJ also design beautiful bespoke engagement rings and wedding bands that are as breathtakingly stunning as they are unique.
It's all in the name of this Australian jewellery label. Petite Grand is a Sydney-born jewellery brand that offers a range of fine, delicate gold and silver pieces.
The brand offers a range of necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that are timeless and made to be layered.
Petite Grand also offers custom pieces and bridal designs — meaning if you like Petite Grand's style and designs, you can create your own custom piece for the big day.
Advertisement
If your jewellery aesthetic is more of a paired back, less-is-more approach, Australian jewellery brand Kirstin Ash could be for you.
Created for the modern woman who loves sun-drenched moments and nostalgic memories, each Kirstin Ash piece is designed to be an effortless everyday essential.
KA stocks a range of gold, rose gold and silver necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and engravable pieces.
Linden Cook is a mother-daughter-founded Australian jewellery label that focuses on custom-designed jewellery that's simple and unique.
You've probably heard of (or seen) Linden Cook's famous impressions collection. It offers the opportunity to get a loved one's (or a pet's!) fingerprint pressed into your choice of pendant for a necklace, bracelet or ring.
When it comes to Linden Cook's ready-to-wear jewellery, no two Linden Cook pieces are ever the same since the brand is focused on sustainability and embracing organic forms, lines and shapes. It prioritises using recycled materials where possible and working off a made-to-order production model to limit excess waste.
If you're looking for a range of necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets that are as bold and vibrant as they are beautifully crafted, the Australian jewellery label Christie Nicolaides is where you'll find them.
Advertisement
Dripping in European bohemian glamour and 1980s excess, each handcrafted collection features colourful precious and semi-precious stones, glass, enamel, and plated brass. Every piece is designed to be worn for every occasion.
F+H is a jewellery and accessories brand based in Byron Bay, Australia. They have a focus on unique designs inspired by music subcultures and industrial hardware.
F+H's hand-crafted necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets strike a delicate balance between femme and homme (hence the name F+H). A modern, minimal aesthetic influences F+H designs to create strong styling pieces with an androgynous appeal.
Born on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Holly Ryan is an Australian jewellery label that's inspired by art and nature.
Holly uses sustainable materials like recycled gold and sterling silver for each piece. Any stones used are responsibly sourced through Fairtrade in India or directly through local suppliers.
Holly Ryan sells a range of uniquely crafted rings, necklaces, bracelets, anklets, earrings and more.