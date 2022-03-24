Want To Try The Balletcore Trend? A Former Dancer Shows You How

As we embrace ballet-inspired fashion again, it’s vital to separate the clothing from the unattainable body ideals so closely associated with it. Happily, searching through today's balletcore content, lack of inclusivity seems to be less of an issue, with creators of all shapes and sizes participating in the trend. Moe explains: "Quite truthfully, fashion is the way it always was — exclusive and catered towards thin women — but now you have a new generation who is perfectly content with ignoring the ‘industry’ and creating our own lane. We refuse to be excluded anymore."