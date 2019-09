The Professional Ballet Dancers You Should Follow On Instagram

There's a Misty Copeland quote that's so relatable it's become a popular Instagram meme among dancers. "The hardest thing to hear as a ballet dancer is, 'Oh, that's so cute!'" it reads. "And I'm like, 'If you only know what it took to look cute.'" It makes sense why it resonates with so many ballet dancers: They spend hours on end training, rehearsing, and perfecting a role, but the audience only gets to see the final product.