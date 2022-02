Is The Return Of Hosiery An Eco Nightmare?

We may have ditched the disposable makeup wipes and plastic grocery bags, but if you love indulging in fashion, it can be tricky to keep sustainability front of mind, particularly as we see 'microtrends' boom on larger scales than ever before. We're always firm believers in dressing however you want, and in a way that makes you feel good. But it's worth keeping in mind that all of our waste adds up. And what may seem like innocent dabbling in a trend can have an immense impact on the planet.