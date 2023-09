If you’re on Fashion TikTok or Instagram, you’ve likely seen the Sir Aries dress . Since the Australian label launched the silk gown, marked by a lace cut-out detailing on the front, in 2019, it has taken over social media feeds, with the internet’s most fashion-forward hailing it the It dress of the moment. IRL, celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Aldridge, and Whitney Port have all sported the style. While the black dress remains the most searched-for item on Sir’s website, the style now comes in a variety of colours, from a rich brown and navy to a summery peach and yellow. In particular, the dress has become a fixture on the wedding circuit, both as a bridesmaid and a wedding guest favourite . Starting this week, prepare for the style to be even more ubiquitous as Sir has launched two new Aries iterations: a halter gown and a mini dress