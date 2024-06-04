15 Australian BIPOC Fashion Designers You Need On Your Radar

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As far as the fashion industry goes, Australia is definitely not short on talent, especially when it comes to BIPOC-owned brands. BIPOC — an acronym for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour — fashion labels are at the forefront of creativity, driving significant movements in the local scene, including sustainable and modest fashion.
While BIPOC fashion designers have historically been underrepresented in Australia, and strides still need to be made for a truly inclusive fashion space, supporting their brands is a powerful way to drive change in the industry — and elevate our wardrobes in the process.
To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up 15 BIPOC-owned and led Australian fashion brands to watch — and wear — now.