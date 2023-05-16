The 7 Indigenous Designers Who Are Honouring Country At Australian Fashion Week

The David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects (IFP) Runway is returning to AAFW 2023 on Gadigal Country, delivering yet another incredible lineup of both established and emerging First Nations designers.
The IFP Runway has been a highlight of AAFW since 2020, committed to showcasing some of Australia's most talented Indigenous fashion designers and giving these labels an important opportunity to honour Country on the runway through their collections.
This year, there will be 7 labels on the runway — Juanita Page of JOSEPH & JAMES, Naomi Collings of KAMARA Australia, Melissa Greenwood and Lauren Jarrett of Miimi & Jiinda, Nat Dann of Ihraa Swim, Cassandra Pons of Lazy Girl Lingerie, David Leslie of GALI Swimwear and Tahnee Edwards of Gammin Threads.
Ahead of the show, Refinery29 Australia caught up with each designer to discuss their labels, the inspiration behind their AAFW collections, and what they believe the IFP Runway's inclusion in Fashion Week means for the future of fashion in Australia.