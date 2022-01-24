Homegrown Talent: 9 Indigenous Australian Fashion Brands To Shop

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Australia is a melting pot of creative talent in fashion. Some of these must-know creators are the First Nations-led brands and designers paving the way for Indigenous Australian culture to be brought to the forefront of fashion.
With many of these homegrown brands, you’ll find odes to country, traditional processes that have been passed down through generations and wearable art that tell important stories. But even beyond design, you’ll also find business models centred around giving back to communities.
Hailing from all over the country, proudly producing statement-making clothing and accessories that go beyond aesthetics to tell important stories and represent heritage, Indigenous designers are finally garnering the attention they deserve in the Australian fashion scene.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up nine of our favourite Indigenous Australian fashion brands that need to be on your radar ASAP.
