Everything To Know About Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022

If you feel a buzz in the air, and notice an increase in stylish people flocking to the shores of Sydney, it's because Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) is just around the corner.
Australian fashion's most preeminent occasion, the week is set to be one of the biggest yet, celebrating some of the country's best talent after years of struggle due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, as we prepare ourselves (and our wallets) for the upcoming event, we can adequately begin planning with the official schedule dropping today, courtesy of IMG, the official owner and operator of AAFW.
On the announcement, Natalie Xenita, Vice President Managing Director of IMG Fashion Events & Properties, Asia Pacific shared the team's collective excitement. “The 2022 schedule of designer shows, programming and special events feature some of the industry’s most noteworthy names, all gearing up to showcase their creativity and hard work against the vivid backdrop of Sydney, the resort wear capital of the Asia Pacific region,” stated Xenita.
“As the cornerstone for growth and recognition, AAFW celebrates the ingenuity of Australia’s top designers and creators, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovation across Australia and around the globe.”
So if you fancy getting around the week's festivities, read on for our complete guide of what to expect from the 2022 Afterpay Australian Fashion Week.
When is Afterpay Australian Fashion Week?
Kicking off in crisp Autumn, AAFW will take place throughout the week of May 9 – 13, 2022.
You can find the complete designer show schedule, including dates and times of specific showings, here on the official AAFW page.
Where will Afterpay Australian Fashion Week take place?
Hosting a slew of unmissable events to immerse yourself in, from in-depth talks about the state of fashion in Australia and the rise of digitisation in design, the venues will vary, with some shows taking place in select locations. For the majority of the festivities, Carriageworks in Eveleigh will remain ground zero.
Which designers will be showing at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week?
With over 50 live shows and presentations, the event is set to boast an epic lineup of homegrown talent. Designer shows include Aaizel, Adaptive Clothing Collective, Aje, Alix Higgins, All Is A Gentle Spring, Anna Antal, Apartment, Asta Resort, Auteur, bassike, Beare Park, BEC + BRIDGE, Bianca Spender, BONDI BORN, By Weave, Daniel Avakian, Dyspnea, Emma Pills, ERIK-YVON, ESSE, First Nations Fashion + Design, Gary Bigeni, Gyre, Hansen & Gretel, Haulier, Henne, Indigenous Fashion Projects, Injury, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, Jordan Dalah, Joslin, Karla Špetić, L’IDÉE, Mariam Seddiq, Matteau, Nicol & Ford, One Mile, Oroton, Romance Was Born, Rumer, sass & bide, St. Agni, The Curve Edit, The Innovators: Fashion Design Studio TAFE NSW, TORANNCE, We Are Kindred and Wynn Hamlyn, among others.
Who can go to Afterpay Australian Fashion Week?
Of course, fashion stakeholders — editors, bloggers, celebrities and designers alike — will be present for the shows, but there's a heap of events open to the general public, too. For consumers seeking to take part in Fashion Week, tickets are available to a selection of runway shows and programs via AAFW: The Experience, AAFW’s integrated consumer offering.
Experience tickets are available now at AAFW.com.au. But get in quick because they're limited and bound to sell out!