Noted: The 10 Best Bullet Journals To Organise Your Creative Mind

If one of your 2022 goals is to get more organised, then maybe it's time to try your hand at bullet journaling. It's a great way of keeping track of things that have happened in the past, organising yourself in the present, and taking control of your future through rapid, streamlined logging of information. First created by designer Ryder Carroll as a way to push past his learning disabilities, the method is an effective way of breaking down tasks and archiving information in a way that's easy to categorise and reference. But, bullet journaling isn't just a great way to get organised, it is also a potentially life-altering mindfulness tool.
"The way bullet journaling is designed is that it evolves alongside you," Carroll told CNBC. "Figuring out what you need it to be is very much part of the practice."
So, if you've been wanting to do a better job of journaling, and want to get organised so you can reach your goals in 2022, then it might be time to give the bullet journal method a try. Ahead, these eleven sleek and versatile notebooks will help you start your bullet journal journey.