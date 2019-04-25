These Are The Best Notebooks For Bullet Journaling

If one of your 2019 goals is to get more organized, then maybe it's time to try your hand at bullet journaling.
Bullet journaling is a way of keeping track of things that have happened in the past, organizing yourself in the present, and taking control of your future through rapid, streamlined logging of information. First created by designer Ryder Carroll as a way to push past his learning disabilities, the method is an effective way of breaking down tasks and archiving information in a way that's easy to categorize and reference. But, bullet journaling isn't just a great way to get organized, it is also a potentially life-altering mindfulness tool.
"The way bullet journaling is designed is that it evolves alongside you," Carroll told CNBC. "Figuring out what you need it to be is very much part of the practice."
So, if you've been wanting to do a better job of journaling, and want to get organized so you can reach your goals in 2019, then it might be time to give the bullet journal method a try. Ahead, eight sleek and versatile notebooks that will help you start your bullet journal journey.