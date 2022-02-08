A Journaling Subscription Box For Stationery Obsessives

As someone who suffers from anxiety and over-thinking, I couldn't recommend the practice of journaling more. It helps to let out all of your worries on paper — even the ones you didn't even know you were worried about. Journaling has really helped me realize that once everything is written down and physically in front of me, it's not constantly twirling around in my brain and making me so anxious. So, keep on scrolling to see how this stationery-obsessed writer feels about a swoon-worthy subscription box filled with writing products.