A Journaling Subscription Box For Stationery Obsessives

Archer & Olive’s boxes include everything you would ever need to start or continue your journaling journey. The pages are a high-quality stock of medium thickness with the new notebook smell and an overall vibe that could give Moleskin a run for its money. I'm especially in love with the green-paged notepad. From new compositions to fun materials, Archer & Olive gives you lots of options while still sticking to a cohesive theme. (The only thing I'd say is missing in these boxes are probably the most obvious part: pens. While I loved the colorful, easy-to-handle calligraphy markers that came with the set, I found myself wanting some new black or colored pens or highlighters to round out the list of essentials.)