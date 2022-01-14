Story from Somos Libres

5 Latinx-Owned Stationery Brands For All Your New Year Needs

Mercedes Viera
How do we want our 2022 to look like? Organizade y productive sin olvidar about our self-care, of course! Whether you're a stationary super fan or are looking for that one planner to keep you organized this year, there's no shortage of options that make your to-do list fun. Whether it's with a new Spanglish planner from Hija De Tu Madre or a notepad from JZD, these Latinx-owned brands know exactly how to do it. And, as a bonus, you're satisfying your need for new organizational items while supporting these five stationery and lifestyle Latinx-owned brands.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

JZD

Shop This
JZD
To Do List Notepad
$16.00
Etsy
If a planner is too much to keep up with, consider this playful notepad that allows you to keep all of your tasks out in the open for max productivity. And since you add the date to each sheet of paper, you can use it only when you need it, no wasted pages. Queer-owned lifestyle brand JZD — famous for its Latina Power t-shirts — has a plethora of Spanglish notepads to choose from.
JZD
Doing My Best Notepad
$16.00
Etsy
JZD
Vive Tu Vida Pens
$18.00
Etsy
JZD
Hoy Es Tu Dia Notepad
$16.00
Etsy

Hija de tu Madre

Shop This
Hija de tu Madre
Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana 2022 Weekly P...
$49.99
Hija de tu Madre
Well known for its Motherland gold necklaces and Latin American flags jean jackets, Hija De Tu Madre's oh-so-Latinx designs are also available for your desk. If you're as obsessed as we are, then you'll have a hard time resisting the 2022 planner, weekly notepads, notebooks, and pens.
Hija de tu Madre
Si Se Puede Notepad
$21.00
Hija de tu Madre
Hija de tu Madre
Poderosa Pen Set
$29.99
Hija de tu Madre
Hija de tu Madre
Me Siento Feliz Notebook
$26.00
Hija de tu Madre

Comadre Culture

Shop This
ComadreCulture
Mejor Sola Que Mal Acompañada Spiral Notebook
$17.99
Etsy
If you want a reminder of statements like "mejor sola que mal acompañada" while taking all your notes, look no further than Comadre Culture. Inspired by owner Alejandra's Mexican heritage and LA upbringing, you've got more than enough designs to choose from.
ComadreCulture
Fries Antes Que Guys Spiral Notebook
$17.99
Etsy
ComadreCulture
Chingona Spiral Notebook
$17.99
Etsy
ComadreCulture
Las Llaves De Mi Alma Spiral Notebook
$17.99
Etsy

Valfre

Shop This
Valfre
Evil Planner 2022
$28.00
Valfre
We've all got evil plans that need to be plotted, and that's what Mexican artist Ilse Valfré's 2022 planner is for. Stay on top of all your goals this year with of the planners that feature this artist's whimsical and alluring style.
Valfre
Gal With A Plan 2022
$28.00
Valfre
Valfre
Valfre Calendar 2022
$24.00
Valfre
Valfre
Wild Wild West Sticker Sheet
$6.00
Valfre

Oopsie Dazy

Shop This
Oopsie Dazy
Self Care Notepad
$7.00
Oopsie Dazy
Cuteness overload! This Boricua-owned business reminds us to stop and smell the roses every once in a while during our hectic day. From self-care checklists to full-year calendars, these adorable designs are a definite must-have.
Advertisement
Oopsie Dazy
Check List Post-it Notes
$6.00
Oopsie Dazy
Oopsie Dazy
2022 Wall Calendar
$12.00
Oopsie Dazy
Oopsie Dazy
To-do List Notepad
$9.00
Oopsie Dazy
DashDividers_1_500x100_2
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement