Alexander McQueen
Fashion
Megan Mullally Bought Her SAG Awards Dress Online
by
Landon Peoples
Mind
Kanye West On His Distressing Connection With Alexander McQueen
Meagan Fredette
Jul 28, 2018
Style
Ladies Of London
Star & McQueen Muse Annabelle Neilson Dead At 49
Landon Peoples
Jul 17, 2018
Designers
McQueen Documentary Showcases The Rise Of His Tragic Genius
Meagan Fredette
Jun 3, 2018
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Looks
Just
Like The Dancing Emoji In This...
It's only been two days since the Royal Tour began, but Kate Middleton has already wowed us with multiple looks. On her first day in Poland, the Duchess
by
Caitlin Flynn
Celebrity Style
Even Kate Middleton Isn't Over Millennial Pink
Millennial Pink isn't just a color, it's a lifestyle, a state of being, one which has thoroughly saturated our cultural consciousness. Today, the Duchess
by
Meagan Fredette
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton Stuns At Her 1st Red Carpet Appearance Since 2011
Despite not appearing on red carpets often, Kate Middleton exerts a great amount of fashion influence. She's been known to sell out many a dress following
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
This Intense Fashion Friendship Is Coming To The Big Screen
The relationship between Alexander McQueen and legendary fashion editor Isabella Blow is a storied one in the industry, filled with sometimes-tumultuous
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Margot Robbie's Unicorn Dress Is Straight-Up Magical
Every so often, a dress comes along that's so rare, so delightful, so utterly whimsical, it warrants being called a unicorn. But what if a designer went
by
Ana Colon
Designers
Alexander McQueen's DNA Cloned For New Fashion Line — Reportedly ...
Update: Last week, word spread that a recent design school graduate, Tina Gorjanc, planned to clone the late Alexander McQueen's DNA to create a line of
by
Shannon Carlin
Fashion
Alexander McQueen Sued Over Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress (...5 ...
Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William may have taken place a few days shy of five years ago, but her Alexander McQueen gown is still causing a stir.
by
Ana Colon
Designers
5 Standout Moments From Alexander McQueen's London Homecoming
On Sunday evening, Sarah Burton brought her fall/winter 2016 collection for Alexander McQueen back to the brand’s home, London, where the brand is
by
Sarah Raphael
Fashion
An Alexander McQueen Biopic Is In The Works
Alexander McQueen's life story will soon be hitting the silver screen: A biopic about the late designer is slated to start production by the end of 2016,
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Lady Gaga Honors Alexander McQueen In
V
's New Issue In A...
V magazine went all out for its latest edition: Lady Gaga guest-edited the issue, and there are a whopping 16 different covers. A couple versions of the
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Alexander McQueen Faces Racial Discrimination Lawsuit (Again)
Last week, a discrimination lawsuit was filed against Alexander McQueen and the label's parent company, Kering, in New York state court. The cause of the
by
Ana Colon
Makeup
Alexander McQueen's Makeup Gets Its Own Art Exhibit
We've always said that makeup is art. Now, we have even more proof: The first-ever exhibition to showcase the makeup from the Alexander McQueen
by
Phillip Picardi
Shopping
These Aren't Your Typical Alexander McQueen Scarves
Ever since Savage Beauty landed in London earlier this month, we've seen some of the best and brightest pay tribute to Alexander McQueen and his work.
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
15 Seriously Stylish Street Looks From London's Hottest Show
If you're going to pay your respects to Alexander McQueen, you simply must dress the part. While the late designer's iconic work defined the dress code
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Guess Which Swimsuit Trend Works For The Red Carpet, Too
If you were attending a red carpet event, you probably wouldn’t reach for your cutout swimsuit. Coachella or a pool party, sure. But, the launch party
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
The McQueen Gala Was Like The Goth Prom
If the Oscars bring out a star's inner prim Grace Kelly, an Alexander McQueen exhibition is a free pass to let her freak flag fly. That sense of
by
Leeann Duggan
Hair
Alexander McQueen Makes The Case For Cloud Hair & White Mascara
Frizz season is just around the corner. While we're welcoming the warmer temps with open arms, we aren't so quick to embrace the muggy spring mornings
by
Maria Del Russo
Designers
5 Lessons About Self-Destruction All Creative People Should Know
Page one of Dana Thomas' Gods and Kings details the drunken spat that would end a chapter for designer John Galliano. His identity is withheld for most
by
Stephanie Georgop...
New York
Thom Browne & Other Top Designers Are Dressing The NYC Ballet
Ballerinas in Thom Browne? We approve. The New York City Ballet is going high fashion for its annual fall gala — and in a big way. The star-studded
by
Erin Cunningham
Designers
Should Interns Sue Employers For Back Wages?
In the highly competitive fashion industry, it's almost unheard of for an unpaid intern to bring a formal lawsuit against her employers. And, it's even
by
Leeann Duggan
Ad Campaigns
It’s Kate Moss x2 In The Latest Alexander McQueen Campaign
Kate Moss appears in her first campaign for Alexander McQueen, and, boy, is it a good one! Legendary photographer Steven Klein shot the supermodel for the
by
Emily London
Lookbooks
Alexander McQueen's SS'14 Collection Shuts. It. Down.
Sarah Burton and her design team at Alexander McQueen have done it again. The Brit brand’s spring/summer ’14 collection is a triumphant combination of
by
Emily London
Designer Collaborations
Damien Hirst For Alexander McQueen Brings Skull Scarves Back
If ever there was inspiration for us to think fondly about skull scarves (without the Paris Hilton connotations) once again, it's this upcoming Damien
by
Alison Ives
New York
Peep The New & Reimagined Alexander McQueen Boutique
Entering the newly opened Alexander McQueen boutique on Madison Avenue is like walking into a dream — the store manifests all the things we've
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Stores
Step Into The New &
Improved
World Of Alexander McQueen
We didn’t think it looked too shabby in the first place, but the Alexander McQueen flagship store on Bond Street has undergone a complete makeover.
by
Emily London
Designer Collaborations
Blimey! Damien Hirst's Next Fashion Gig Is With...McQueen
Damien Hirst sure is making a name for himself in the fashion biz. As if his collab with Mary-Kate and Ashley wasn't buzzy enough, it has just been
by
Alice Tate
Fragrance
Drop Everything: Alexander McQueen Inks A Fragrance Deal
Oh happy day: WWD today announced that Alexander McQueen, choice fashion house of glamazons and future English queens alike, has inked a fragrance deal
by
Tara Rasmus
