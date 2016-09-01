This Intense Fashion Friendship Is Coming To The Big Screen

The relationship between Alexander McQueen and legendary fashion editor Isabella Blow is a storied one in the industry, filled with sometimes-tumultuous mutual admiration and a tragic ending. It began, famously, when Blow bought the designer's Central Saint Martins graduate collection in full, and ended with both dying by suicide (Blow in 2007, McQueen in 2010). It's one that has been widely talked about for years, considered the stuff of legends — and now, apparently, it's the stuff of movies.
Variety reports that the film will be a drama focused on Blow and McQueen's unique relationship, written by Gesha-Marie Bland and titled The Ripper, in reference to McQueen’s infamous Jack the Ripper–themed student collection. No word yet on who will play the roles of McQueen and Blow, nor who will direct the project, which is being developed by Maven Pictures.
The designer will be immortalized on the silver screen in another forthcoming flick: Besides The Ripper, there's also the Andrew Haigh-directed McQueen biopic that's expected to begin production later this year. Still, following the unparalleled success of the Savage Beauty exhibit, which beautifully encapsulated the singular spirit and creativity of one of fashion's most extraordinary talents, it's no surprise that the film industry is interested in further exploring the late designer's relationships and career.
McQueen and Blow met in 1992, when she attempted to get in touch with the designer to purchase every look from his seminal student show. "I rang up, and I couldn’t get hold of him," Blow recalled, according to Vogue. "His mother said, ‘There’s this madwoman who keeps trying to call us. She wants some of your clothes.’ I rang between six and eight times a day. Finally I got a little voice at the end of the line."
This marked the beginning of a profound but volatile relationship, filled with periods of intense collaboration and support. McQueen considered Blow his muse for many years, and she was his biggest champion, reportedly helping the young designer broker a deal to sell his brand to the Gucci Group, now known as Kering. There were also phases during which the pair didn't speak: Following McQueen's appointment as creative director of Givenchy in 1996, he didn't invite her to join his new team — which was allegedly devastating to Blow.
Blow died at the age of 48 in 2007, and McQueen just a few years later in 2010, both by suicide. The duo remain one of the most dynamic and fascinating pairs in fashion history — making theirs a story that will undoubtedly translate very well to the big screen.
