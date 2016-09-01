Following the unparalleled success of the V&A exhibition 'Savage Beauty' which beautifully encapsulated the singular spirit and creativity of one of fashion's most extraordinary talents, namely Alexander McQueen, it's no surprise that a film is now in the works that will further explore his life and career.
Variety reports that a new biopic will centre on his unique and tumultuous relationship with fashion editor and maverick Isabella Blow, who supported the designer throughout his career, beginning with his Central Saint Martins graduate collection which she famously bought in its entirety.
Speaking of her reaction to seeing McQueen’s seminal student show in 1992, Blow explained: "The next day I rang up, and I couldn’t get hold of him. His mother said, ‘There’s this madwoman who keeps trying to call us. She wants some of your clothes.’ I rang between six and eight times a day. Finally I got a little voice at the end of the line.'"
This was the beginning of a profound but volatile relationship with periods of intense collaboration and support (McQueen considered Blow his muse for many years and it's said she aided the young designer in brokering a deal to sell his brand to the Gucci Group) and times when the pair didn't speak – following McQueen's appointment at Givenchy, he didn't invite her to join his new team which was a devasting decision for Blow.
The film titled The Ripper, in reference to McQueen’s infamous Jack the Ripper–themed student collection has been written by Gesha-Marie Bland, who has no previous credits to her name, but it is yet to be announced who will play the roles of McQueen and Blow.
Isabella Blow died at the age of 48 in 2007 and McQueen died just a few years later, in 2010, aged 40, both by suicide. The duo remain one of the most dynamic and fascinating pair in fashion history and we can't wait to see their story told on the silver screen.
