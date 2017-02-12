Despite not appearing on red carpets often, Kate Middleton exerts a great amount of fashion influence. She's been known to sell out many a dress following official appearances (a power that has evidently been passed down to her children). So, when she is scheduled to attend an award show, the anticipation is real. That was the case when it was announced that the Duchess of Cambridge would be attending the BAFTAs (and be walking the red carpet) alongside Prince William — a first for the couple, according to Variety. And who better to dress Middleton for such a momentous occasion than the house that designed her wedding dress?
Middleton arrived at the event wearing an off-the-shoulder dress by none other than Alexander McQueen. (Sarah Burton, of course, designed Middleton's wedding gown back in 2011). The black, tiered ensemble featured a white bouquet pattern embroidered throughout. (Emily Blunt, who also wore McQueen to the event, also opted for a gown with a floral-decorated bodice). The choice of designer isn't totally surprising for Middleton, as she's consistently supported both emerging British designers and established labels alike in her time as a public figure — and has proven to be a fan of the house of McQueen especially. Now can she walk the red carpet more often, please?
Advertisement