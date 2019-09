Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen To The BAFTAs

Despite not appearing on red carpets often, Kate Middleton exerts a great amount of fashion influence. She's been known to sell out official appearances (a power that has evidently been passed down to her children ). So, when she is scheduled to attend an award show , the anticipation is real. That was the case when it was announced that the Duchess of Cambridge would be attending the BAFTAs (and be walking the red carpet) alongside Prince William — a first for the couple, according to Variety . And who better to dress Middleton for such a momentous occasion than the house that designed her wedding dress?