Prince George's Holiday Coat Is The Must-Have Item Of The Season

Prince George may be but three years old, but the royal toddler already exerts an impressive amount of fashion influence. Case in point: The grey wool coat he wore to attend holiday church services sold out a mere hours after he stepped out, according to People.
The item in question is a knee-length coat with black velvet detailing from Spanish children's brand Pepa & Co. As photos of Prince George and his candy cane melted the icy hearts of many over the holiday weekend, shoppers sought out the adorably pint-sized outerwear he donned. Surely enough, Pepa & Co. experienced a momentary stock wipeout. The company responded quickly, however, setting up pre-order for select sizes. Unfortunately, there's no adult version of the coat just yet. (You can find some, um, more grown-up versions here, though.)
This is only the latest example of Prince George's sell-out wardrobe streak. The white monogrammed robe he wore to grace President Obama with his presence (and adorableness)? It didn't last very long. Same with his striped blue birthday T-shirt: Sunuva couldn't keep the tops in stock following those precious portraits.
Guess Prince George takes after his mother.
