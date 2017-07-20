Kate Middleton Looks Just Like The Dancing Emoji In This Red Dress

It's only been two days since the Royal Tour began, but Kate Middleton has already wowed us with multiple looks. On her first day in Poland, the Duchess of Cambridge wore not one but two white dresses and slayed both looks because, of course.
Yesterday, Middleton donned lovely floral separates by Erdem and earlier today she chose a blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, one of her favorite designers.
The Royal Tour has only just begun, but her latest look just might be our favorite thus far. For her evening attire, Middleton wore a bright red off-the-shoulder dress designed by Alexander McQueen. And she looked like the dancing emoji come to life.
The Duchess wore the dress to The Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Berlin. She paired it with nude sandals that featured unique scalloped straps and wore her hair in thick, loose curls.
It's been a busy week for Middleton and Prince Middleton. On Monday they visited the Warsaw Rising Museum and visited a former concentration camp where they met with five former prisoners. Yesterday, the couple traveled to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and visit the Holocaust Museum.
And, following a tradition that we absolutely love, the couple will conclude their trip by going up against each other in an athletic competition. This year, they'll square off in rowing. Based on the Royal Couple's track record (Middleton defeated her husband in a dragon boat race) we're betting the Duchess will once again be victorious, but we'll have to wait until Friday to find out.
Until then, we'll get to see photos of Middleton's stunning outfits every day for the rest of the week. It's not quite as interesting as, you know, actually traveling the world, but it's certainly a treat for those of us watching at home.
