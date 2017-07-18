Kate Middleton Slayed With These Two White Dresses Today

From her devotion to millennial pink to her casual attire, we never met a Kate Middleton look we didn't like. Despite her fabulous track record, the Duchess of Cambridge never ceases to wow us with her stunning attire for formal occasions.
Middleton, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, touched down in Warsaw for the first leg of their international trip. Upon arrival, she wore a soft Alexander McQueen peplum dress paired with neutral Gianvito Rossi suede stilettos, a Jenny Packham gilded-edge clutch, and glittery ruby jewelry.
Advertisement
In the evening, Middleton donned another white dress (pictured below) for a belated birthday reception for Queen Elizabeth II at the U.K. embassy.
The white cocktail dress was designed by Warsaw-based Gosia Baczyńska, so it was a lovely tribute to Middleton's host nation. The dress itself is absolutely stunning and the leaf belt is the perfect touch. The Duchess completed the look with pearl accessories, a black clutch, and coordinating ankle-strap stilettos.
The Royal Family's international trip has only just begun and we can't wait to see Middleton's fashion choices as she continues to travel the world.
Advertisement