Margot Robbie's Unicorn Dress Is Straight-Up Magical

Every so often, a dress comes along that's so rare, so delightful, so utterly whimsical, it warrants being called a unicorn. But what if a designer went after that title the literal way and created a dress embellished with one of the mythical horned creatures? Looks like Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton did just that, and at a Suicide Squad premiere last night, Margot Robbie made it look really magical.
Robbie took a break from her regularly scheduled Gucci programming (though her co-star Jared Leto did get Gucci-fied for the premiere) with some McQueen for the highly anticipated film's big debut. Robbie's McQueen number has the same fairy-tale-esque touch of all those Alessandro Michele-designed looks she's been wearing recently. The gown in question, from the brand's fall '16 runway, is half polka-dotted black tulle, half gold-sequined unicorn.
The entire fall McQueen collection had a fantastical theme, and it was a hit when it debuted on the runway in February. The catwalk version of Robbie's gown was completely sheer, though, so the actress opted for a more opaque finish on the red carpet.
Want to get a closer look at the dizzying amount of detail? Check out this sneak peek that Kate Young, Robbie's stylist, shared on Instagram.
While utterly enchanting for editorial, this particular Alexander McQueen collection is a surprising but amazing pick for a star-studded affair, especially given the monotony we've been seeing on step-and-repeats these days. So, Robbie's gown is also a break from the expected — boring, even — state of red carpet dressing. One could even call the look a unicorn of the step-and-repeat.
Straight-off-the-catwalk Alexander McQueen magic doesn't come cheap, though: If you want in on this action, Robbie's gown will set you back $12,000. For the sake of financial stability, we'll stick to Lisa Frank's Markie for our more whimsical fashion needs.
