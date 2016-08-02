Story from Fashion

Margot Robbie's Unicorn Dress Is Straight-Up Magical

Ana Colon
Every so often, a dress comes along that's so rare, so delightful, so utterly whimsical, it warrants being called a unicorn. But what if a designer went after that title the literal way and created a dress embellished with one of the mythical horned creatures? Looks like Alexander McQueen creative director Sarah Burton did just that, and at a Suicide Squad premiere last night, Margot Robbie made it look really magical.
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images.
Robbie took a break from her regularly scheduled Gucci programming (though her co-star Jared Leto did get Gucci-fied for the premiere) with some McQueen for the highly anticipated film's big debut. Robbie's McQueen number has the same fairy-tale-esque touch of all those Alessandro Michele-designed looks she's been wearing recently. The gown in question, from the brand's fall '16 runway, is half polka-dotted black tulle, half gold-sequined unicorn.

The entire fall McQueen collection had a fantastical theme, and it was a hit when it debuted on the runway in February. The catwalk version of Robbie's gown was completely sheer, though, so the actress opted for a more opaque finish on the red carpet.

Want to get a closer look at the dizzying amount of detail? Check out this sneak peek that Kate Young, Robbie's stylist, shared on Instagram.

🦄 @worldmcqueen

A photo posted by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on


While utterly enchanting for editorial, this particular Alexander McQueen collection is a surprising but amazing pick for a star-studded affair, especially given the monotony we've been seeing on step-and-repeats these days. So, Robbie's gown is also a break from the expected — boring, even — state of red carpet dressing. One could even call the look a unicorn of the step-and-repeat.

Straight-off-the-catwalk Alexander McQueen magic doesn't come cheap, though: If you want in on this action, Robbie's gown will set you back $12,000. For the sake of financial stability, we'll stick to Lisa Frank's Markie for our more whimsical fashion needs.
Advertisement

More from Fashion