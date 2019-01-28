Why Megan Mullally Bought Her SAG Awards Dress Online

When we first heard that four-time SAG Award winner Megan Mullaly was having difficulty getting a designer to dress her to host this year's SAG Awards show, we were pretty bummed. Wouldn't you be, too?
But, in typical Karen Walker form, the Will & Grace star took matters into her own hands and did what most of us would do: She bought her dress online. The actress took to the red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen number that she ensured red carpet interviewers she won't sell — and even bet we'll see her in it again up to five more times. Mullaly expanded her position on the lucrative marketing moment that is celebrity red carpet dressing and we couldn't agree more.
"At the end of the day, I rather pick what I like and what I feel comfortable in and not get pinned into a corner where I’m beholden to a designer and I have to wear it," she explained during TNT's pre-show livestream. "I’ve gotten a few nice offers — not name designers, but emerging designers — but it was already too late by that time to have a dress made. So I’d already bought stuff online. I like it!" We like it, too. After the British fashion house's founder Lee Alexander McQueen died in 2010, it's seldom we see his or current creative director Sarah Burton's creations on the red carpet.
Last month, Mullaly took to Instagram to air out her frustrations over a lack of offers from designers to dress her for her hosting gig. “Designers do not send me dresses,” she wrote as she confirmed her hosting appearance. “Looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT.” But, as usual with these kinds of things, American designer Christian Siriano stepped up to the plate and offered to dress the star. "Hey @MeganMullally would love to dress you anytime any day! Xo" he tweeted.
No word yet on what happened with that, but Mullaly told reporters she credited online luxury retailers MATCHESFASHION.com, Net-A-Porter, and Moda Operandi for providing her with a place to shop for her red carpet look, plus the two looks she'll wear throughout the show. It's not the first time this has happened, and sadly, we're sure it won't be the last. But kudos to Mullaly for always keeping it real (and looking major while doing it).
