Why Megan Mullally Bought Her SAG Awards Dress Online

But, in typical Karen Walker form, the Will & Grace star took matters into her own hands and did what most of us would do: She bought her dress online. The actress took to the red carpet in a black Alexander McQueen number that she ensured red carpet interviewers she won't sell — and even bet we'll see her in it again up to five more times. Mullaly expanded her position on the lucrative marketing moment that is celebrity red carpet dressing and we couldn't agree more.