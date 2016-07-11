Christian Siriano On That Leslie Jones Dress & The Bigger Issues With Red Carpet Fashion



Do you have a wider range of sample sizes to accommodate the size-inclusive variety of clients you work with?

"I sometimes have sizes available, not in every dress, but I can pull sizes from my store."



Is that an unusual practice, to pull pieces from the retail selling floor?

"Some brands don't want to pull from their stores because if they send 15 options to an actress and she doesn't wear any, and they get dirty or there's makeup on them from trying them on — then you can’t sell those dresses. You can lose money; I totally get that. For a big brand, [the cost is] very minimal. [Labels with] 200 retailers, or 200 stores — it wouldn't really affect them that much. Younger designers — I’m talking about everyone from Prabal [Gurung], to Alexander Wang, to Proenza [Schouler] — they’re not hundred-billion dollar companies, so it's a challenge."



Back to dressing Leslie: What's your takeaway from this whole situation?

"I don't think it should’ve become such a thing: Leslie had a hard time finding a dress; we’re going to make something, and it’s going to be amazing. I’m sure now there would be lots of other brands that will also want to work with her. I really don't know what the takeaway is except for that we should celebrate everybody. This is just a frivolous thing — it’s just dresses on a red carpet, and then everybody will write about a new dress the next day. We should just try to make every woman feel great about themselves, because there’s a enough crazy hate going on in the world."



