Don't Miss The Instagrams From Christian Siriano & Brad Walsh's Wedding

It's official: Christian Siriano is married!
The designer and Project Runway alum said "I do" to Brad Walsh in Danbury, CT, on Saturday, July 9. Celebrity guests celebrated the couple's nuptials on social media with the hashtag #SirianoWalsh.
The designer and Project Runway alum said "I do" to Brad Walsh in Danbury, CT, on Saturday, July 9. Celebrity guests celebrated the couple's nuptials on social media with the hashtag #SirianoWalsh.
Siriano posted an image to Instagram featuring the couple and their assortment of bridesmaids and groomswomen wearing all-white gowns designed by the groom. He wrote, "It was such a magical evening with all the people I love! Love this photo of all our bridesmaids wearing Siriano wedding gowns!"
According to Us Weekly, the ceremony was officiated by 3rd Rock From the Sun alum Kristen Johnston. The 150 wedding guests included Kelly Osbourne, Alicia Silverstone, Christina Hendricks, Jay Manuel, and Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, who serenaded the couple.
Advertisement
You can hear a snippet of Brooks singing during the ceremony for the happy couple in this video from a wedding guest:
Jay Manuel captured the super-cute moment when it was time to cut the cake. You can see Siriano asking his new husband not to smash cake into his mouth:
And of course, it wouldn't be a wedding without some epic dancing.
On Sunday, Walsh posted a selfie showing his wedding band. He wrote, "Today I woke up hungover and married."
Advertisement