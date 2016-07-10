Story from Designers

Don't Miss The Instagrams From Christian Siriano & Brad Walsh's Wedding

Ally Hickson
It's official: Christian Siriano is married!

The designer and Project Runway alum said "I do" to Brad Walsh in Danbury, CT, on Saturday, July 9. Celebrity guests celebrated the couple's nuptials on social media with the hashtag #SirianoWalsh.

Siriano posted an image to Instagram featuring the couple and their assortment of bridesmaids and groomswomen wearing all-white gowns designed by the groom. He wrote, "It was such a magical evening with all the people I love! Love this photo of all our bridesmaids wearing Siriano wedding gowns!"
According to Us Weekly, the ceremony was officiated by 3rd Rock From the Sun alum Kristen Johnston. The 150 wedding guests included Kelly Osbourne, Alicia Silverstone, Christina Hendricks, Jay Manuel, and Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, who serenaded the couple.
Advertisement

Just married -- let's eat ! #sirianowalsh @csiriano

A photo posted by Certé (@certenyc) on

I can't even begin to tell you guys how fun @csiriano & @bradwalsh wedding was last night!!! 👬👰🏼💜

A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

Celebrating unity with my friend @msjackiecruz #sirianowalsh

A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on


You can hear a snippet of Brooks singing during the ceremony for the happy couple in this video from a wedding guest:

@kjothesmartass officiates and @daniebb3 kills it 🎤#drunkinlove #sirianowalsh #wedding @csiriano

A video posted by Jane Cha (@jane_jcha) on


Jay Manuel captured the super-cute moment when it was time to cut the cake. You can see Siriano asking his new husband not to smash cake into his mouth:

You know @bradwalsh is going to mess w/ @csiriano... But it's true love! ❤️ #sirianowalsh

A video posted by Jay Manuel (@mrjaymanuel) on


And of course, it wouldn't be a wedding without some epic dancing.

PARTY TIME!!! #sirianowalsh #wedding #whitewedding

A video posted by Maria Sung (@mariasung803) on


On Sunday, Walsh posted a selfie showing his wedding band. He wrote, "Today I woke up hungover and married."

Today I woke up hungover and married. 💍 #SirianoWalsh

A photo posted by Brad Walsh (@bradwalsh) on

Advertisement

More from Designers