Leslie Jones stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of Ghostbusters in a red, off-the-shoulder gown —just weeks after struggling to find a designer to dress her.
Jones walked down the green carpet wearing a bright-red Christian Siriano gown with a thigh-high slit. She finished off the look with a pair of Vince Camuto stiletto sandals.
Earlier this month, Jones tweeted that designers would not dress her for the film's premiere.
She wrote, "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything."
The post went viral, igniting a debate about Hollywood and the fashion industry's body standards for actresses.
It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016
However, one designer stepped up to the plate: Christian Siriano, who has collaborated with Lane Bryant in the past and been outspoken about a lack of body diversity in fashion and Hollywood. He replied to Jones' tweet with a raised-hand and waving-hand emoji. Shortly after, the duo posted several photos to social media from inside Siriano's studio.
Siriano did not attend the premiere (he was actually getting married), but he did post several photos of the star to his Instagram with the caption, "Now that's how you do it! You look stunning Leslie! Simple, elegant, powerful and chic!!"
We're not sure who passed on dressing Leslie Jones, but they've got to be kicking themselves now.
