While it might seem like celebrities get dressed for red carpets by throwing open the door to their gigantic walk-in closets and choosing an haute couture gown on a whim, it's a much more carefully orchestrated ordeal: They're carefully planned (and very profitable) business transactions — and rarely involve a celebrity actually paying for their incredible gowns. While this isn't something that usually comes up during the "Who are you wearing?" exchange, more and more actresses are actually buying their red-carpet looks — and being refreshingly open about it.
Take, for instance, Bryce Dallas Howard in Jenny Packham at this year's Golden Globes — one of our best-dressed of the evening. "I just picked it up at Neiman's this week," the actress told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of her gorgeous scalloped-sequin dress. (It's still in stock, so you can, too!) "I like having lots of options for a size 6, as opposed to maybe one option, so I always go to department stores," Howard explained.
Howard isn't the only one to speak out about the lack of red-carpet options for non-sample-size actresses. Melissa McCarthy revealed she couldn't find a designer to dress her for an Oscars ceremony a few years back. Stylist Leesa Evans told The New York Times that if her client Amy Schumer isn't into the loaner a brand sent over, she'll buy a dress she likes better.
