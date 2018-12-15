Megan Mullally Couldn’t Find A Designer For The SAG Awards — But Christian Siriano Stepped Up

View this post on Instagram

yes, i will be hosting!! thanks @sagawards! will i be dressed as a spanish senorita? we don’t know. looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. designers do not send me dresses. i’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order ? oh, the glamor of it all. in other news, hosting this great show honoring amazing actors is going to be cool, and i may get to meet olivia coleman. please send jokes! xx @saks