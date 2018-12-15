Megan Mullally Couldn’t Find A Designer For The SAG Awards — But Christian Siriano Stepped Up

In the world of fashion, Christian Siriano is the wind beneath our wings, swooping in with gowns in tow when our favorite stars need to look fabulous. Megan Mullally, who will be hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards next month, recently vented on Instagram about the trouble she’s having as she searches for a gown — and Siriano, known for his commitment to diversity, stepped up to dress the Will & Grace star for the big night.
“Designers do not send me dresses,” she wrote on Instagram, as she confirmed her hosting appearance. “Looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT.” Hello, high fashion designers, do you all really not want to have your gown seen by millions of people?
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
yes, i will be hosting!! thanks @sagawards! will i be dressed as a spanish senorita? we don’t know. looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. designers do not send me dresses. i’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order ? oh, the glamor of it all. in other news, hosting this great show honoring amazing actors is going to be cool, and i may get to meet olivia coleman. please send jokes! xx @saks
Mullally also lamented that she’d probably have to buy her dress online, which, for an event this huge, would terrify us — and she spilled some tea about Saks Fifth Avenue. “i’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order oh, the glamor of it all.” Inquiring minds would love to know why Saks cancelled her order.
Siriano did not hesitate to save the day. “Hey @MeganMullally would love to dress you anytime any day! Xo” wrote superhero Siriano on Twitter. It’s the same approach he took when Leslie Jones mentioned that she was having a difficult time finding a dress for the Ghostbusters premiere — and with a little help from Siriano’s magic atelier, she looked fantastic in a red off-the-shoulder gown.
Hey @MeganMullally would love to dress you anytime any day! Xo— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) December 14, 2018
Mullally has not yet responded to Siriano, publicly at least, but we hope it’s because she’s busy browsing the racks of Siriano’s studio like a kid in a candy store. Whatever Siriano decides to craft for her, she’s going to look like the queen she is. The SAG awards will air on January 27, 2019.
Advertisement