Best photo, ever!
The new Ghostbusters movie has just hit theaters and cast member Chris Hemsworth decided to share a hilarious photo from the set.
On Sunday, Hemsworth posted a hilarious snapshot of himself with co-star Melissa McCarthy. In the picture, Hemsworth is suspended in midair while McCarthy pretends to hold him up with her super strength.
@melissamccarthy is the strongest woman in the world, often in moments of joy she would pick me up like this and the combination of her powerful grip on my foot and my incredible core strength we would hold this pose for hours sometimes days. Go check out @ghostbusters in cinemas now !! #ghostbusters #strongwomen #teamwork
"[Melissa McCarthy] is the strongest woman in the world," he wrote in the caption. "Often in moments of joy she would pick me up like this and the combination of her powerful grip on my foot and my incredible core strength we would hold this pose for hours sometimes days."
He included the hashtags #strongwomen and #teamwork.
Ghostbusters is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, thanks in part to doubts by many fans of the original that the new movie couldn't be funny — because it stars four women. Hemsworth plays the role of a very handsome, very dimwitted assistant.
It's good to see that he bonded so well with his castmates. Sequel?
