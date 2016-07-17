@melissamccarthy is the strongest woman in the world, often in moments of joy she would pick me up like this and the combination of her powerful grip on my foot and my incredible core strength we would hold this pose for hours sometimes days. Go check out @ghostbusters in cinemas now !! #ghostbusters #strongwomen #teamwork

