Think retail is dead? Leave it to Christian Siriano to bring it back to life. With a new concept store on West 54th Street in New York City, the designer is bringing his beloved glamorous and inclusive eye IRL — and it goes above and beyond what you might even imagine.
Upon walking up the first carpeted steps to the townhouse — a 1920s property that was once the office of Cary Grant — customers enter a pinkified, glammed-up world where gowns and heels are the norm. Welcome to The Curated NYC. This new interactive shopping experience accounts for every puzzle piece required for a store to survive in today's climate, from pink carpet and velvet couches to must-have clothes and accessories to a vegetarian rooftop café by Alicia Silverstone (yes, seriously — it opens next week).
But all photo ops aside, Siraino's goal was to curate and develop a customer-driven space that features a curation of hand-selected products controlled by the designer himself, as opposed to a buyer. And in true Siriano fashion, everything is offered at an array of price points and sizes for customers from all places and of all ages and walks of life. For the launch, featured brands (beyond his own label) include Universal Standard, Betto Garcia, David Hart, Stephanie Kantis, Irene Lummertz. All pieces are surrounded by art from Objectifs, Ewa Budka, and Rebecca Russo, as well as metallic fixtures, flamingo wallpaper, and fringe ottomans. Yep, this is about so much more than the clothes on the racks.
At Tuesday's opening night celebration, celebrities, press, family, and friends of the brand made sure to strike a pose on The Curated's blush-pink stairs to kick off the location tag with some enviable selfies. Here's a few to encourage more from where that came from.