While Siriano is as lovable and petite as he is talented and a master at what he does, he's aware that the clothing he creates isn't always wearable. But that doesn't mean his avant-garde, couture-like creations are costumes. His fall 2018 collection was a celebration of everything he's done — no, really — from oversized to slim, to ball gowns to slip dresses, pantsuits, and even menswear. Where some dresses were more meant for the red carpet, others were for a night out on the town. Meaning the most important takeaway from Siriano's tenth anniversary collection was that there was something for everyone.