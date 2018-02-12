They say that clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them. If that's the case, then it's safe to say we can sum up Christian Siriano's fall 2018 collection in one word: everything. Because as the designer demonstrated at his 10th anniversary show on Saturday, he once again proved that fashion should reflect what's going on in real life, even if that reflection includes on oneself. And for a designer as inclusive as Siriano, that means with it a diverse crew of women who've played a part in his come up since his days on television.
As guests entered the Grand Lodge on Saturday afternoon, the scene was set for something big to unfold. But no one quite understood just how grandiose a fashion spectacle it'd be. Like a Chanel Métiers d'Art show, except with just as much curvy models as there were straight, Black as there were white (and more), and short as there were tall. Well, maybe not that last part. But watching the 5-foot-3-inch Selma Blair strut her stuff channeling Cecile Caldwell no doubt was something. The crowd went wild. Okay, now to the clothes.
While Siriano is as lovable and petite as he is talented and a master at what he does, he's aware that the clothing he creates isn't always wearable. But that doesn't mean his avant-garde, couture-like creations are costumes. His fall 2018 collection was a celebration of everything he's done — no, really — from oversized to slim, to ball gowns to slip dresses, pantsuits, and even menswear. Where some dresses were more meant for the red carpet, others were for a night out on the town. Meaning the most important takeaway from Siriano's tenth anniversary collection was that there was something for everyone.
As fashion designers continue to riff off one another, subsequently selling out on the fast-fashion market, the industry is lucky to have someone like Siriano. Someone who stays in his lane, someone doesn't sacrifice his art for the sake of being trendy, and someone who puts women first.