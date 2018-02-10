Christian Siriano's Muses Reflect On His Decade In Fashion

It's been 10 years now since Siriano embarked on this journey, and many could argue that he is at the height of his career. From his collections to his castings to his celebrity support, many are looking to the 32-year-old as an example of how to not just do something well, but to do something authentically. To celebrate that, we gave some of his closest collaborators — ladies like Christina Hendricks and Coco Rocha and Danielle Brooks — the chance to open up about just how Christian Siriano has championed women since the very beginning — and how he's helped make not just them, but any woman who has worn his clothes, be the very best versions of themselves.