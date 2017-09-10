At Christian Siriano, A Lesson In Inclusivity

When it comes to dissecting the content overload that comes from New York Fashion Week, we tend to focus on what's most important to us — and you. The lens through which we watch the runway zooms in on things like political motifs, celebrity peacock moments, innovations in fashion tech, and, of course, great clothes. But something that catches our attention — and our hearts — every season is diversity on the runway. And, on Saturday (to no one's surprise, but to everyone's delight), designer Christian Siriano continued to lead the inclusivity charge at his spring 2018 show.
Opening the presentation was supermodel and Siriano squad member Coco Rocha in a floral ensemble that seemed to be made just for her. But following the runway veteran was model Austin K. in a look that wasn't just gender fluid, but gender carefree. Then went the industry's top curve models: Marquita Pring, Candice Huffine, Jocelyn Corona, Precious Lee, Sabina Karlsson, and more. These women — well, practically every look that walked down the runway, actually — were not lost on SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who sat front row, and was adorably and outwardly expressive as she cheered each model on as they passed by.
What felt like one giant celebration of effortless, genuine diversity got even better with more acts of inclusivity as the show went on. Several looks later, transgender model and New York nightlife staple Avie Acosta came out. Then there was male model Joel Wolfe, who sported a two-piece floral suit; his second look was a cropped hoodie that read, "We all grow in the same garden," a quote thought up by Siriano and husband Brad Walsh, that will soon go on sale to benefit the ACLU.
Per the show's official press release, the collection was inspired by a "fantasy greenhouse" where "all the different plants and flowers inside come to life in the most romantic and beautiful way." Several highlights included ballgowns replete with signature Siriano embroidery, more taffeta, tulle, and chiffon than Tim Gunn probably knows what to do with, and an array of sleek, sharply hued cocktail dresses that are sure to pop on Instagram.
This is why we love Christian Siriano so damn much. Out of all of the shows throughout Fashion Month, few stand out. But throughout this presentation, which was set to the beat of old school-feeling catwalk music — and, not to mention, the gender-blending "Girls And Boys" by Blur — a visceral feeling of This is what fashion shows should be like ran rampant through the room. The audience was laughing, dancing, and taking photos of dreamlike clothes that, as exemplified on the runway, were made for everyone.