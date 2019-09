At Christian Siriano, A Lesson In Inclusivity

When it comes to dissecting the content overload that comes from New York Fashion Week , we tend to focus on what's most important to us — and you. The lens through which we watch the runway zooms in on things like political motifs, celebrity peacock moments, innovations in fashion tech, and, of course, great clothes. But something that catches our attention — and our hearts — every season is diversity on the runway. And, on Saturday (to no one's surprise, but to everyone's delight), designer Christian Siriano continued to lead the inclusivity charge at his spring 2018 show.