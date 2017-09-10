Story from Fashion Week

Fashion Shows Need More Attendees Like Leslie Jones

Marquita Harris
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Jackie Cruz, Danielle Brooks, Brad Walsh, Leslie Jones, and Gina Gershon sit front row at Christian Siriano's latest show.
Anyone who’s ever ben front row at a fashion show will tell you it’s not easy. Make one false move, and you’ll end up in the background of countless paparazzi shots looking terrible. Which is why most people sit still, moving only to snap photos on their phones. Unless, of course, you are Leslie Jones.
This weekend, the Saturday Night Live comedian sat front row during designer Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show. As models pranced down the runway, Jones hooted and hollered. To Jones’ right sat Orange Is the New Black alumni Jackie Cruz and Danielle Brooks, and singer/Siriano’s hubby Brad Walsh. To her left sat actress Gina Gershon. Unlike her cohorts — who were attentive and engaged as one would expect as such events — Jones was receiving her entire life.
“Oh my god!” she shouted above the music. “You’re beautiful. You’re beautiful and you know it girl!” Unable to maintain the usual quiet, coolness, onlookers began to giggle.
Jones’ enthusiasm was endearing and it seemed to have instantly lifted the stuffy mood typically experienced during fashion shows.
Fortunately for Ciriano, Jones wasn’t the only memorable highlight of his show. The designer’s recent collection has been celebrated for both its designs and his cavalcade of models. Longtime muse Coco Rocha opened the show while numerous top curvy models followed: Marquita Pring, Candice Huffine, Jocelyn Corona, to name just a few. Transgender model and personality Avie Acosta came out along with male model Joel Wolfe, who wore a two-piece floral suit. As our very own Landon Peoples put it, the show “wasn't just gender fluid, but gender carefree” (read the rest of his review and see the show here.)
With a lineup like that, it’s amazing more attendees didn’t mirror Jones’ enthusiasm.
