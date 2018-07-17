Neilson's time on the Ladies of London saw her promoting her series of children's books, The Me Me Me's, which chronicled the rollercoaster of human emotions, like Dreamy Me or Angry Me, with the goal of helping children get in touch with their feelings. Her role on the show may not have included the most drama, but her reaction to it — which was more reclusive than the reality franchise may call for — made her the most level-headed of the Ladies. Neilson spoke about her struggles with openness on the show.