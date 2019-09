Naomi Campbell Is Calling For A Vogue Africa

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has never shied away from using her voice and her platform to champion the causes of Black people — be it speaking out against police brutality and racism within the fashion industry , or simply calling out an all-white masthead when she sees one. British Vogue’s contributing editor was just in Lagos, Nigeria for Arise Fashion Week , an event that showcases 45 designers from 14 different countries, where she vocalized her belief that there needs to be a bigger platform for the African diaspora on a global scale.