Tommy Hilfiger Thinks Gigi Hadid's Vogue Cover Will Solve World Problems

Her message is certainly well-written and bears good intentions, but that doesn't mean it's going to be well-received by all. And it's worth noting that many models, especially those who are caught in the middle of cultural appropriation controversy, tend to remain silent until their latest shoot is met with backlash (such as Karlie Kloss and that geisha editorial in American Vogue, or literally any of these embarrassingly tone-deaf blackface moments), after which they'll issue a formal apology via Twitter or Instagram after the fact. Or, sometimes, perhaps at the advice of their agents, they don't say anything at all.