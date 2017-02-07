Gigi Hadid Got A Barbie Doll & It Looks Exactly Like Her

Ashley Graham isn't the only supermodel rubbing shoulders with Barbie. Fashion golden girl Gigi Hadid is getting the Barbie treatment, too. To commemorate her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Mattel posted a snapshot of Hadid transformed into a doll wearing a retro Hilfiger logo tee. "Can't believe that's me !!!!!!!" Hadid wrote. The photo shows the doll version of her rollerblading alongside Barbie — and the two are totally twinning in their Tommy gear. "Can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!" Hadid added.
Take a close look and you'll see that the doll looks exactly like Hadid. But there's big news, too. The photo does more than just debut the Gigi Barbie. It looks like Barbie, ever the fashion plate, will snag a coveted invite to the Tommy X Gigi show tomorrow, which is set to walk the catwalk in L.A. If it's anything like the duo's NYFW extravaganza, which transformed the Big Apple's pier 16 at the South Street Seaport into a boardwalk, complete with carnival games and a Ferris wheel, we're in for a big to-do when the sophomore collection bows on the West Coast.
Barbie joined in on the fun, too. In a similar snap on the BarbieStyle Instagram account — follow it now for major fashion moments — Barbie snapped a selfie with the model du jour. "Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees," the caption says. Not that Hadid needs any pointers, but a model knows to always take advice from fashion legends.
