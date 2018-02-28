Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) has a fantasy moment in our #March 2018 issue! Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Stylist: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Chris Appleton/The Wall Group (@chrisappleton1). Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic/Blended Strategy (@makeupbymario). Manicurist: Tom Bachik (@tombachik) Airline partner: Singapore Air (@singaporeair)
Um @VOGUEIndia how do you go from having Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the cover this year to Kim Kardashian in a lengha? HARD PASS pic.twitter.com/R1jtDKDrWZ— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018
After the Kendall anniversary backlash, this is tone deaf. There’s also other American celebs who are impactful and would offer an amazing alternative to the Anglocentric beauty standard that Indian women continue to fight https://t.co/wZdZNyh0RO— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018
If @VOGUEIndia wanted to feature an American celebrity, any of these women would be awesome: @rihanna and @fentybeauty , @mindykaling for @WrinkleInTime , the cast of @theblackpanther ... The list is literally endless— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018