When Kendall Jenner attended the 2018 Golden Globes with Vogue in January (where she clapped back at her acne critics), she shared on Twitter she was “honored and humbled" to attend an event with such an uplifting theme for women. “My eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were part of this vital change,” she wrote. “I too stand with all the women of #TimesUp.”
Now, the model is opening up in her Vogue April cover story about #MeToo, the movement started by activist Tarana Burke that was further amplified on Twitter by actress Alyssa Milano. People began sharing their own sexual harassment stories on social media late last year using the hashtag #MeToo following the growing number of women coming forward their own experiences within their respective industries. Modeling, of course, is no exception.
“Luckily, I haven’t been put into a situation like that ever in my life,” Jenner tells Vogue. “I’ve heard about it for so long, I get it. I can try and understand it.” She continued: “I think that it’s so powerful that, in a time that’s so . . . shitty, for lack of a better word . . . it’s just really cool and empowering to see a bunch of women come together and say we’re not going to stand for this —we’re not taking it lightly; we are going full force. That’s what I find so inspiring.”
In recent months, more and more models are coming together to speak out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault in the industry to create awareness around the topic — and, ultimately, safer working conditions. Model and activist Cameron Russell was instrumental in facilitating that conversation, using the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse to remind those in and outside of fashion that there should be ramifications for perpetrators.
