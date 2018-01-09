Story from Beauty

Kendall Jenner Had The Best Response To Someone Calling Out Her Acne

Samantha Sasso
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
Not many stars would feel comfortable enough walking the red carpet with their biggest insecurities on full display — but that didn't stop Kendall Jenner from doing just that at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
Ever since opening up about her struggle with acne in 2015, the supermodel stands as proof that celebs can be just like us — especially if you too are prone to a frustrating breakout every once in a while. Although Jenner explained then on her website that blemishes once made her incredibly self-conscious in public, it appears she's no longer subscribing to that negativity. Case in point: When she stepped out at the awards show, and the internet almost instantly pointed out her barely visible acne, she immediately shut down the haters.
Advertisement
In fact, Jenner had the best response for acne shamers. When one Twitter user praised her confidence over her supposed imperfections, she replied: "Never let that shit stop you!" Even better, her positive reaction spawned a flood of tweets defending Jenner and her decision to not let an acne flare-up stop her from attending the Golden Globes.
Breakouts, no matter how big or small, can feel emotionally crippling. Forget all the pro hacks you try (even Jenner has a favorite natural spot treatment), sometimes hiding the bumps never feels like it's doing enough. But Jenner, and other inspiring people on social media like Kali Kushner, getting real about the topic makes the struggle seem a little easier.
Considering the overarching theme of the Globes was about lifting women up, we couldn't think of a better time for Jenner to speak out against society's unrealistic beauty standards. As they say, sticks and stones may break your bones — but acne-shaming tweets should just go away already.
Read these stories next:
Confessions Of A Sephora Employee
This Concealer Might Just Solve Your Dark Circles Problem
21 Million People Have Watched This Blackhead Removal Video
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series